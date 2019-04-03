PM meets with brother and sister of soldier Zachary Baumel

Netanyahu meets with Shimon Baumel and Osnat Haberman, siblings of soldier who was MIA for 37 years. 'We have made good on our commitment.'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday evening at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with Shimon Baumel and Osnat Haberman, the brother and sister of Zachary Baumel, and their children. The Prime Minister's coordinator for captives and MIAs, Yaron Blum, and additional representatives also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the family members: "Usually for bereaved families life is divided into two: Before and after. For you life is divided into three: Before, during and now. We have made good on our commitment."

Osnat Haberman told the Prime Minister: "I told my mother years ago that it was not enough to want and to search. There needs to be someone with the winning card and now you have brought it."