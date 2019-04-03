'All would be safe under sharia due to fear of punishment'

Australian sheikh says nobody would dare hurt another under sharia. 'You would fear. If you don't fear Allah, then fear his punishment.'

Australian cleric Sheikh Jamil El Biza said in a video that was uploaded to the Internet last week that everybody would be safe and secure if they followed sharia law because those who kill would be killed and thieves and fornicators would be punished accordingly, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

He said that nobody would dare hurt one another because people would fear the punishment. El Biza gave the example of the terrorist who perpetrated the Christchurch, NZ mosque massacre, who El Biza said did not fear death because he knew that imprisonment is the worst punishment he would face. El Biza added: "With sharia, you would fear. If you don't fear Allah, then fear [His] punishment."

The address was delivered at the Al-Azhar Mosque in Belmore, a suburb of Sydney.

The video was uploaded to the Albayan Radio YouTube channel. Albayan Radio is a Sydney-based radio station and is an ASWJ (Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jamaah) Australia initiative.