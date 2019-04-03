Poll: Right-wing bloc remains stable

According to poll, gap between blocs shrinks and the Arab parties gain strength. Nevertheless, right retains majority needed for coalition.

A poll conducted by the Panels Politics for Walla! predicts that if the elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would get 62 seats in the next Knesset and the center-left bloc 58.

The poll shows a strengthening of the left-wing bloc compared to a poll conducted by the institute last week, in which the gap was more significant: 68 for the right-wing bloc and 52 for the center-left bloc.

According to the data, the Blue and White Party wins 30 seats and remains the leader in the race. Trailing by a small gap, the Likud Party receives 29 seats.

The Labor Party is follows by a wide margin with 10 seats and the United Right with 7.

The New Right, United Torah Judaism and Meretz win 6 seats each.

They are followed by the Shas party with 5 seats, Zehut with 5 and Yisrael Beytenu with 4.

The Arab parties are gaining strength - Hadash-Ta'al receives 8 Knesset seats and Ra’am-Balad 4 in the poll.

Kulanu and Gesher, according to the data, do not pass the electoral threshold.