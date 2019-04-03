Poll: Right-wing bloc remains stable

According to poll, gap between blocs shrinks and the Arab parties gain strength. Nevertheless, right retains majority needed for coalition.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Binyamin Netanyahu
Binyamin Netanyahu
Kobi Richter/TPS

A poll conducted by the Panels Politics for Walla! predicts that if the elections were held today, the right-wing bloc would get 62 seats in the next Knesset and the center-left bloc 58.

The poll shows a strengthening of the left-wing bloc compared to a poll conducted by the institute last week, in which the gap was more significant: 68 for the right-wing bloc and 52 for the center-left bloc.

According to the data, the Blue and White Party wins 30 seats and remains the leader in the race. Trailing by a small gap, the Likud Party receives 29 seats.

The Labor Party is follows by a wide margin with 10 seats and the United Right with 7.

The New Right, United Torah Judaism and Meretz win 6 seats each.

They are followed by the Shas party with 5 seats, Zehut with 5 and Yisrael Beytenu with 4.

The Arab parties are gaining strength - Hadash-Ta'al receives 8 Knesset seats and Ra’am-Balad 4 in the poll.

Kulanu and Gesher, according to the data, do not pass the electoral threshold.

Tags:poll, 2019 Elections



top