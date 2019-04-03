French students film themselves vandalizing Jewish group office

Offices of Jewish student group in Paris vandalized at local university by 2 men who filmed themselves urinating on the group’s literature.

The offices of a Jewish student association in Paris were vandalized at a local university by two men who filmed themselves urinating on the group’s literature.

The Union of Jewish Students of France, or UEJF, in a statement about Sunday’s incident at Dauphine University, called it an anti-Semitic hate crime.

The two perpetrators who filmed themselves at the UEJF offices of Paris Dauphine University streamed their acts live on Snapchat, the statement said. UEJF complained to police against the men, whose identity is known to the Jewish student union. They are students, but not at Dauphine, the statement said.

“We are shocked about the incident,” the statement read, “but will continue our efforts toward making French universities a place where Jewish students can peacefully attend.”

In a poll commissioned by UEJF and published last month, nearly 90 percent of 405 French Jewish students surveyed said that they have experienced anti-Semitic abuse on campus.

Nearly 20 percent of the respondents in the survey by the commercial polling company Ifop said they have suffered an anti-Semitic physical assault at least once while on campus. Of those, more than half reported suffering violence more than once.

More than half of the students who reported experiencing anti-Semitic incidents on campus said they did nothing about it. Only 8 percent complained to faculty. Nearly 20 percent said they did not report the incident or incidents for fear of reprisals, according to the report.