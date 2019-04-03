Smotrich: Mixed-gender service harms IDF's capabilities

National Union leader Bezalel Smotrich spoke about Israel's achievements at the Maariv/Jerusalem Post conference Wednesday.

"I decided to give the most non-political speech there is," he said. "I really believe that the State of Israel is the best place to live, especially for Jews."

"In an election period, naturally, everyone stands and tells us how bad things are and what is missing and we may, G-d forbid, believe and think that it is not good here, so it is important to mention that we have a wonderful country with a wonderful people, a good economy, a vibrant and vibrant democracy and a free press.

Smotrich clarified: "We are allowed to disagree, to argue, we are allowed to understand that not everything is perfect and we have what to aspire to, but the sky is the limit, and if we all want it, it is no dream."

He objected to the use of the term "traitor" to attack Prime Minister Netanyahu. "I do not think that Netanyahu is corrupt or a traitor. We have a lot of criticism of the Prime Minister's conduct in the south. We do not need to negotiate with a terrorist organization. We are not prepared to think of prisoner exchange deals - the release of terrorists."

He also pledged to work to ensure that the next State Comptroller is not a retired judge. "In my last term, I tried to regulate the powers of the state comptroller. We will demand that the next state comptroller not be a judge. That is a tragic mistake from which the problem begins. A judge is someone who is used to speaking 'yes not black and white' ... the state comptroller should help the system improve, who knows the system and will help it."

Smotrich criticized the integration of mixed-gender combat units in the IDF. "I am very proud of the youth, the boys and girls from religious Zionism, in our education. I am happy that both the boys and the girls want to be in the best places and to contribute to the people of Israel and the State of Israel. But I am also proud to be the person who knows reality. The army has a duty to fight and win. It is not its place to promote feminist beliefs."

"This thing has an effect and it can hurt concentration and attention in a place where soldiers should be focused. I want our army to do what it has to do professionally," he explained.

He promised to enact an immunity law that would prevent the prosecution of an acting prime minister. "I want to restore the situation as it was in the State of Israel until 2005. I will like one of our steps to be to restore immunity, in the interest that there remains here a right-wing government that will leave Israel in the wonderful place it is in."