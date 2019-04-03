Teen who hurled tomato at Netanyahu detained for questioning

Israeli woman who threw tomato at Israeli prime minister during market tour detained for questioning.

An 18-year-old Israeli woman from Tel Aviv who hurled a tomato at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during a tour of a Tel Aviv market Tuesday was detained by police for questioning Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister visited the Hatikva Market in Tel Aviv, to rally supporters ahead of next Tuesday’s general election.

As Netanyahu toured the marketplace, a young woman hurled a tomato at the premier, in an incident which was captured on camera.

After police identified the young woman responsible, officers detained her for questioning Wednesday, before releasing her, with restrictive conditions.

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz condemned the incident Tuesday, saying Israel “needs unity, not violence.”