On Sunday April 7 – two days before Israelis enter the voting booths to elect their next Knesset – Bet El Institutions will be hosting a free live online info session for people around the world who are interested in learning more about the elections process and the relevant parties and candidates in the upcoming election.

Titled “How to be an Israeli elections expert … without spending hours reading the news,” the info session is designed for those who want to become more familiar with the features of Israel’s multi-party system and receive an easy-to-digest analysis of the various parties vying for seats in, and control of, the Knesset.

After the live presentation co-hosted by Bet El Institutions’ Director of Development Baruch Gordon and Online Media Director Sharona Eshet-Kohen, special guest former MK Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz will give an analysis of the 2019 elections and hold a Q&A session for those who attend live.

The event will be held online on Sunday April 7 at 1:00pm EDT / 10:00am PDT / 8:00pm IDT. A complete replay will be emailed out to registrants who are unable to attend live (though they will not be able to participate in the Q&A session). Those interested can register here.