Bennett: Every vote for Feiglin brings the bulldozer closer

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who also chairs the New Right party, attacked Zehut leader Moshe Feiglin at the Jerusalem Post's 2019 election conference.

"I call upon most of the Feiglin voters, the young people of religious Zionism: There are six or eight behind Feiglin, form both Left and Right," Bennett said, adding that Feiglin is "like Raful [Rafael Eitan], who put in people like Gonen Segev and destroyed our home."

"Every vote for Feiglin brings the bulldozer closer to your home. It will be a vote you regret casting.

"Now a new generation has sprung up who didn't know the old Feiglin - but it's the same old Bess in a new dress."

Bennett also promised that if he serves as Defense Minister, he will bring quiet to southern Israel.

"People think that there is nothing to be done about Hamas," he explained. "Generations of defense ministers and generals with 117 and 217 years of experience have been explaining to us that there is no solution."

"The first thing I will do as defense minister will be to restore quiet to the south. It will take a few months but we know how to do it. In a very sophisticated air operation, we will not bring in soldiers if there is no need. I promise that we will restore security to the residents of the south for decades to come. This is not a decree of fate, whatever we are told."