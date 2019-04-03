Kinneret rises 6 centimeters overnight, for a total of 27 centimeters since Friday. Rain expected to continue.

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) on Tuesday night rose six additional centimeters, bringing it to -211.80 meters below sea level by Wednesday morning.

The lake has risen a total of 2.86 meters since the beginning of the rainy season, and currently stands at three meters below maximum capacity.

On Sunday, the Kinneret rose 11 centimeters, with a similar rise of 10 centimeters occurring Monday, for a total of 27 centimeters since the weekend.

Rainfall is expected to continue throughout the end of the week, with Wednesday's temperatures rising slightly but remaining below seasonal average.

Wednesday will be cloudy and there may be light local rainfall. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with local rainfall concentrated in southern and possibly central Israel. There may be isolated thunderstorms. Southern and eastern streams may flood.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy or cloudy, with light local rainfall. Temperatures will rise slightly, becoming average for the season.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a drop in temperatures.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with no significant temperature change, and there may be light local rains.