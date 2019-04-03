Netanyahu: We deterred Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke about the ceasefire agreement soon to be signed with Hamas.

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Netanyahu said, "You need to understand that around us is radical Islam. The greatest Islamist power is Iran. Iran is trying to acquire nuclear weapons. I'm stopping that. Iran is trying to move its army - via the nuclear deal which [Blue and White leaders Benny] Gantz and [MK Yair] Lapid supported - to Syria. I'm stopping them there."

"I've succeeded in ensuring that we have freedom of movement in dealing with the Russian army, and that was no small amount of effort. If Iran entrenches itself in Syria, we won't even be able to compare the threat to the other branch of radical Islam, in Gaza. We've deterred Hamas. We've blocked their main supply routes."

Netanyahu has kept in close contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and is scheduled to meet with him Thursday in Moscow. In a recent phone call, the two discussed "regional issues."

Putin has so far turned a blind eye to most of Israel's activities in Syria, as well as promised that Iran will leave the area.