'Ugly provocation by Lapid and Gantz'

After woman filmed throwing tomato at Netanyahu, Likud hints incident was planned by Blue and White party.

A woman was filmed on Tuesday evening throwing a tomato at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during his visit to the Hatikva Market in Tel Aviv.

The Blue and White party rushed to condemn the incident, with party chairman Benny Gantz tweeting, "I strongly condemn the throwing of tomatoes at Binyamin Netanyahu at the Hatikva Market. Israel needs unity - not violence."

The Likud party, however, was not impressed by the condemnation and hinted that elements related to Gantz's party were behind the incident and its documentation.

"99.9% support for Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Hatikva Market was very disturbing to Benny Gantz, so he released to the media a clip showing the other 0.1% - and then he was quick to condemn it. Such hypocrisy!" the Likud said.

"After accusing Prime Minister Netanyahu of betraying the country and spreading the false plot about the bots that collapsed after two hours, [Yair] Lapid and Gantz continue to wage a false and ugly campaign, while they speak about statesmanship and new politics. They ought to be embarrassed,” added the party.