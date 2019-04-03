Report: Progress towards agreement with Hamas

PA sources report progress in Egyptian-mediated talks between Israel and Hamas on new truce agreement for Gaza.

The Palestine Today website, which is affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, reported on Tuesday that a meeting between Hamas leaders and representatives of the Egyptian security delegation held on Monday was positive, and that progress has been made in the understandings towards a truce agreement with Israel.

Palestinian Arab sources told the site that the UN and Qatar are expected to announce new development projects in the Gaza Strip soon, including in the field electricity.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday that the Egyptian delegation had received three demands regarding the security prisoners being held in Israeli jails.

According to Haniyeh, these demands include removing the jamming devices of mobile phones, cancelling the penalties recently imposed on the prisoners, ensuring respect for the prisoners and renewing family visits.

Haniyeh also said that the Egyptian delegation conveyed to Hamas the timetable for implementing the understandings of the truce agreement with Israel.

On Tuesday, morning the Hamas-affiliated Al-Quds TV channel reported that the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas will include a section on prisoner swaps.

A senior Hamas official later denied the report, saying, "These are rumors intended to calm the prisoners' spirits in the prisons and their unity."