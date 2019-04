PM Netanyahu and Brazilian President Bolsonaro invite Brazilian soccer player Neymar and surfer Gabriel Medina to Israel.

Netanyahu and Bolsonaro at the Western Wall

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who visited the Western Wall together, recorded a video in which they invite Brazilian soccer player Neymar and surfer Gabriel Medina to visit Israel.

Both Neymar and Medina replied by saying they would visit Israel.