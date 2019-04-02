Protest before PM house against 'second disengagement'

Former Kedumin Mayor Daniella Weiss: 'We want you to be Prime Minister - but there's a way to do it - being loyal to the Land of Israel.'

Citizens protested possible land concessions as part of President Trump's Deal of the Century in front of the Prime Minister's residence this evening.

Im Tirtzu Director Matan Peleg said at the protest,"It's very important when people talk about the Deal of the Century, talk about dividing Jerusalem, that the authentic grass-roots voice of the Israeli public will be heard, and everyone will remember that we don't want to divide Jerusalem, it is very important to us to save and to make bigger the Jewish and Zionist settlements in Judea and Samaria, and not the opposite."

Land of Israel activist and former Kedumim Mayor Daniella Weiss said at the protest, "We're here for three months demanding that Netanyahu continue building Judea and Samaria. Not a little here and a little there. But to create an entirely different situation.





