Gantz; No to the 1967 lines, Jerusalem will remain united

Blue and White leader says there is currently no one to talk to on the other side for peace negotiations.

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz rejected a return to the pre-1967 borders and the division of Jerusalem.

Speaking to the Times of Israel, Gantz said that “We must maintain the Jordan Valley as a security border, we can’t withdraw to the ’67 lines, and Jerusalem must stay the undivided capital of Israel.

The former Chief of Staff also questioned the viability of Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas as a peace partner. "It's very important that we have someone to talk to. Currently, that is not the situation. Only if we have both sides can we eventually move on.”

Gantz noted that Israelis come together during times of crisis and blamed Prime Minister Netanyahu for dividing the nation. "Netanyahu did a lot for this country, his brother was killed, but - enough is enough."

Saying that Netanyahu is a "good man" who he has nothing against, Gantz nevertheless insisted that it was time for a new prime minister.

When asked about a possible partnership with the Arab parties in the next Knesset, Gantz said, "I have nothing against the Arab citizens of Israel, they are equal citizens, and the problem is that some of their leaders act differently."