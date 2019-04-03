Thursday, April 4th women and girls will gather to pray on Mount of Olives with leaders and rabbis to beseech Creator for redemption.

The Jerusalem Cemeteries Council invites the public to pray and yearning at the top of the Mount of Olives - opposite the site of the Temple Mount.

The event will take place this Thursday, on the eve of Rosh Chodesh Nisan, with the participation of Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rebbetzin Yemima Mizrachi, and Rabbi Shlomo Katz of Efrat. The prayer will be accompanied by songs and soul melodies together with singer Eden Goldman.

Jerusalem Cemeteries Council Director Rabbi Hillel Horowitz, who is the organizer and initiator of events to strengthen the Mount of Olives, wishes to thank Shimon and Esti Golovenchich of Efrat who initiated the prayer service in memory of their son, IDF officer David Golovenchich, who fell on guard duty in Hevron, the city of the Patriarchs.

"We started with the initiative of the women's prayer service last year, and all the participants experienced an exhilarating spiritual experience of heartfelt prayer in such a holy and empowering place," said Rabbi Horowitz, who wished to thank the Jerusalem Ministry headed by Minister Ze'ev Elkin and CEO Sarit Goldstein.

The prayer will take place on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Free shuttle service from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. from the Ammunition Hill parking lot. Registration is required at a nominal cost of NIS 15. The number of places is limited.