Gantz's plan to form the next government

Blue and White leader hopes to defeat Likud by at least 4 seats, woo several parties associated with the right.

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz presented his plan to form a government despite the advantage of the right-wing bloc in the polls.

Haim Levinson reported in Haaretz that if the Blue and White outperforms the Likud by at least four seats, Gantz will immediately appeal to Moshe Kahlon, Moshe Feiglin and the haredi parties to join a coalition with him as the prime minister.

Gantz will tell them that his government will be stable for four years, as opposed to a government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu, which will last only until the attorney general files indictments against him.

Gantz does not expect the heads of these parties to recommend him as prime minister, but hopes they will not recommend Netanyahu. According to Gantz, if Blue and White defeats the Likud by at least four seats then President Rivlin will be compelled to ask Gantz to form the government even if the left-wing bloc wins fewer seats than the right-wing bloc.

About two weeks ago, Gantz told News 12 that he would cooperate with "everything Israeli and Jewish, not against the State of Israel" and that "the haredim know who Benny Gantz is. They know that it is possible to sit with him."