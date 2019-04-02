Supreme Court petition to evacuate Khan al-Ahmar

The Regavim movement for preserving State lands petitioned the Supreme Court against Prime Minister and Defense Minister Netanyahu and against IDF Central Command and the Civil Administration, demanding the Court compel implementation of the commitment to demolish the illegal outpost Khan al-Ahmar.

The petition quotes the Prime Minister's statement that the place will be evacuated with or without consent and that it would happen within a few weeks.

Since the judgment was given in the fourth petition, a year has passed, and since the cancellation of the temporary order given in the framework of the late petitions, six months have passed. However, despite explicit commitments by the State to act to relocate the Khan al-Ahmar outpost by June 2018, this has not been done to date, and there is no clear expectation if/when it will happen.

To read the full petition in the original Hebrew click here.

Netanyahu declared during a Likud faction meeting last November, "Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated very soon ... Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated, this is the Court decision, this is our policy, and it will also be implemented. I have no intention of postponing this until further notice, as opposed to publications, but only for a short time."

Netanyahu also referred to the evacuation of the outpost, saying that "it won't take many weeks, it'll be much shorter ... We'll make some necessary preparations in the international arena and give the last chance to evacuate by agreement, but in any case, I'm not talking about a cosmetic evacuation, but about a real evacuation."

Regavim says Netanyahu's words speak for themselves. "It's inconceivable that despite explicit commitments of the State throughout a decade of legal discussions, and especially Netanyahu's statements in recent months, it was all hot air."