A present for Canada's PM: Socks from Israel

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a pair of socks as a gift, Yediot Aharonot reported.

During their Ottawa meeting, Rivlin thanked Trudeau for his friendship and for showing true leadership and for being willing to clearly and harshly condemn anti-Semitism.

The socks were a present from Rivlin's wife, Nechama, who is currently recuperating at Beilinson Hospital following a lung transplant three weeks ago.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Nechama purchased the socks from Maayan Gutfeld, a textile designer and graduate of the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design.

Gutfeld, who is a granddaughter of one of the first teachers at the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, designs socks inspired by places she visited. The pair of socks gifted to Trudeau feature a design inspired by her memories of Jerusalem's neighborhoods.

Trudeau, a world-famous sock collector who often appears in public with colorfully designed socks, was happy to accept Rivlin's gift and wished Nechama a speedy recovery.