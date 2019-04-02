Smotrich to Chabad: Vote for us

'I am sure each and every one of you will know to think behind the screen what the rebbe would want you to put in the ballot box.'

National Union Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich published a video on Tuesday calling on Chabad Hasidim to vote for the United Right list.

In the video, MK Smotrich appeals directly to the Chabad Hasidim. "Dear Chabad Hasidim, you have known me for four years and know that I was privileged to act as a public emissary in the Knesset and to fight for the three ‘completenesses’: The completeness of the nation, the land, and the Torah.”

"I also merited to fulfill, Thank G-d, the Rebbe's request and demand to establish a united religious front of those faithful to the nation, the Torah and the land - those who fear the word of G-d, halakha without compromises. You, Chabad Hasidim, have given me the strength to withstand the pressures that accompanied this process. Each and every one of you can help me and us to transform the world today. I know that Chabad does not get involved in politics, but I also know that the Rebbe demanded that no vote be lost."

Smotrich later quoted a statement by the Lubavitcher Rebbe in which the rebbe called on Chabad Hasidim to vote for "the most G-d - fearing parties."

"I am sure that each and every one of you will know to think for themselves behind the screen what the rebbe would want them to put in the ballot box."

It is important to note that Chabad has historically refrained from endorsing a specific party, with the exception of two cases. In 1988, the Lubavitcher Rebbe instructed his followers to vote for Agudat Yisrael following the split of the Lithuanians from the Hasidic list and the establishment of the Degel Hatorah list.

In the 1996 elections, the Lubavitcher Rebbe instructed his followers to support Benjamin Netanyahu, out of concern that a government headed by Shimon Peres would continue with the Oslo Accords and hand over parts of the Land of Israel.

Hebrew video: