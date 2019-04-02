Zichron Menachem founders receive Israel Prize

Chaim and Miri Ehrental, who founded an organization to help pediatric cancer patients and their families, named Israel Prize winners.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) on Tuesday informed Zichron Menachem founders Chaim and Miri Ehrental of their winning a lifetime achievement Israel Prize.

The prize will be presented on Israel's 71st Independence Day.

Zichron Menachem provides support for any young person in Israel under the age of 25 living with cancer, as well as their families.

"Miri and Chaim Ehrental are the angels of the people of Israel," Bennett said. "From the loss and the trauma they experienced when they lost their eldest son, Menachem z" l, they created a light in the form of a project of kindness and giving that benefits tens of thousands of parents and children in Israel."

The Ehrentals, who live in Jerusalem, lost their eldest son after a lengthy battle with cancer. After his death, the two founded the Zichron Menachem organization, dedicating themselves completely to helping pediatric cancer patients and their families.

The service is offered to everyone, regardless of race, gender, or religion. Projects include hair and blood donations, a network of volunteers, a center for hosting cancer patients and their families, and more.