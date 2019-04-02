New central bus station to be built in Bnei Brak

New central bus station expected to be constructed within five years, serve metro line as well as intercity buses.

A new central bus station will be built in southeast Bnei Brak, Yediot Aharonot reported.

The terminal is expected to be constructed in approximately five years, after which the new three-story building will begin serving as a hub for the intercity buses entering and leaving the city.

According to reports, the central station will also serve the new metro line, M3.

The building will span 12 dunams (2.96 acres) near Route 4, and it will be one of nine new terminals.

The terminals are intended to improve Bnei Brak's public transportation and make it more accessible for residents, as well as remove the intercity buses from the city's main arteries.