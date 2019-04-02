Return of the soldiers held in Gaza? 'Election spin'

Goldin family: 'We have learned from experience that when reports are published, this means there is no agreement to bring the boys home.'

Simcha Goldin, the father of soldier Hadar Goldin, whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, responded to the report on Hamas television that the agreement between Netanyahu and the heads of the terrorist organization includes the release of terrorists and the return of the bodies of Goldin and soldier Oron Shaul.

"We woke up this morning to a new spin regarding the release of Hadar and Oron. I remind everyone that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally committed himself in a document he issued that there will not be an arrangement without the return of the soldiers, so we demand that he be strong and bring the soldiers immediately and now before any arrangement and before any agreement.”

"The announcements this morning are election spin that plays with the families' feelings," the Goldin family said. "Under the term of the present government, we have learned from our own experience that when media reports are published, this means that there is no agreement to bring the boys home, that the government has once again missed an opportunity."

"Since our son Hadar was kidnapped into a tunnel by Hamas and held in Gaza, Israeli governments are missing out on many possibilities to change the equation - to pressure Hamas and reach the best prisoner exchange agreement signed with the enemy," added Hadar Goldin's parents.

The Al-Quds channel, which belongs to Hamas, reported Tuesday morning that in the framework of the understandings between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Hamas, Israel is expected to release terrorists in exchange for the return of the IDF soldiers held in Gaza.