Watch: 'Silly walk' parade in Budapest

Hundreds of Hungarians took part in a “silly walk” parade on Monday in Budapest on the occasion of April Fools' Day, Reuters reported.

Participants walked through the center of the city employing flamboyant mannerisms inspired by the famous “Ministry of Silly Walks” sketch by British comedy troupe Monty Python.

The march was organized by Benedek Petrok, a 27-year-old education assistant. He explained that the event provided an opportunity for people to forget about their daily problems.

Valeria Meresz, a 68-year-old pensioner who participated in the march, said, “I think life is serious enough and every once in a while it feels good to fool around a bit and just let off the steam.”