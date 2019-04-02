Tap water in haredi city of Modi'in Illit unfit for drinking

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday afternoon announced that the tap water in the central haredi city Modi'in Illit cannot be consumed or used as is.

The warning comes after the Ministry inspected the city's water quality and found it to be less than satisfactory.

"Due to unusual results and bacterial pollution in the city of Modi'in Illit's tap water, the Health Ministry announces that tap water used for drinking, food preparation, medicine preparation, and teeth-brushing must be boiled before it is used," the Ministry's site read.

"This is in effect until further notice is given."

Updates will be available via the city's hotline, 107