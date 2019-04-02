Terrorist who threw stones at IDF force eliminated

Arab rioters in northern J'lem throw stones, explosives at security forces, who respond with live fire. IDF: Incident will be investigated.

A Palestinian Arab terrorist was killed and three others wounded Monday night during riots in neighborhood of Kafr Aqab in northern Jerusalem.

During IDF and Border Police activity in Kafr Aqab a violent riot erupted, during which stones and explosives were thrown at the forces, who responded with live ammunition.

Following the death of the terrorist, the IDF said that the incident would be investigated.

"A report was received regarding an injured Palestinian. The incident will be examined," the army said in a statement.

The Palestinian Authority's health ministry identified the slain terrorist as 23-year-old Mohammed Adwan.

During the night, security forces arrested 12 wanted individuals in Judea and Samaria suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. The suspects were taken for questioning by the Shin Bet.

In addition, during searches by IDF soldiers and Israel Police for illegal weapons in the village of Beit Ummar in Gush Etzion, the forces seized a self-made “Carlo” weapon.