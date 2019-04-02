Is anti-Israelism a kind of modern anti-Semitism?

Adam Levick, who works with the British Arm of CAMERA – the ‘Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America’, joins Tamar Yonah and explains the faulty and incorrect thinking that Anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are different. He gives you the tools on how to correct others who think this way.

Plus: More on Gaza and how to end the terror. It is reported that Hamas is awaiting word from Israel on its ceasefire terms. Who is calling the shots here? Who is holding the power, and who needs to take control of the situation?