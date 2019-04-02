The bereaved father is concerned

Ron Kehrmann, whose daughter Tal was murdered in a terrorist attack on an Egged bus in Haifa in 2003 along with 16 other Israelis, welcomed the decision of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri to take action to nullify the residency of two terrorists from eastern Jerusalem.

One of the terrorists whose residency will be revoked is Munir Rajabi, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment over involvement in planning the 2003 Haifa attack, transporting the suicide bomber to the scene of the attack and choosing the exact location where he would blow himself up.

Kehrmann, who worked with other bereaved parents to promote the move, told Arutz Sheva about the lengthy battle.

"This is a years-long process in which I, along with Yossi Zur and Yossi Mendelevitch, who also lost their children in the terror attack, contacted five interior ministers. This terrorist was born in Hevron and moved to Jerusalem after receiving an Israeli identity card in the framework of the silly family reunification program. Later he moved to Haifa and acted as a Trojan horse, providing information to suicide bombers. He provided all the information to the terrorist about which bus to board and at what time. Without him, my daughter and 16 others would be alive,” he said.

The Attorney General, continued Kehrmann, will have to defend Deri’s move at the Supreme Court.

"Over the years, the Attorney General has informed us that he will wait for the Supreme Court's decision on the issue of revocation. Ultimately, the Supreme Court brought this back to the Knesset, which indeed changed the law accordingly. Now we hope that if a petition is filed, the Attorney General who has approved the decision of the Interior Minister will indeed defend the law," said Kehrmann.

He expressed hope that revoking the residency of the terrorist will prevent him from encountering him on the streets of Haifa.

"In four years' time he will conclude serving his 20-year prison term and he is liable to hang around the streets of Haifa. Unfortunately, the revocation of residency will not prevent him from doing so because he can apply for temporary residency, but at least the state has done what it could. The state will deprive him of his residency and at least he will not be entitled to payments from the National Insurance Institute."

Finally, Kehrmann expressed his regret over the fact that the people of Israel do not deal with the real questions in the election campaign.

“The older we get, the more we understand how great our responsibility. The young people vote for ephemeral parties that appeal to them. Unfortunately, in the current election campaign, we are discussing the candidates and not the issues. We are electing a leader here who will lead the country and not friends to take a trip with them. I hope that smart choices will be made.”

Listen to the interview with Ron Kehrmann (in Hebrew):

