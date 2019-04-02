During the filming of a new clip, Education Minister Naftali Bennett found a piano in the studio.
"I’ve never learned how to play, but my favorite Hebrew song comes from my heart," he said.
Tags:Naftali Bennett
Watch: Minister Naftali Bennett plays the piano
During filming of new clip, Education Minister finds piano in studio.
