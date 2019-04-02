Watch: Minister Naftali Bennett plays the piano

During filming of new clip, Education Minister finds piano in studio.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Bennett on the piano
From the video

During the filming of a new clip, Education Minister Naftali Bennett found a piano in the studio.

"I’ve never learned how to play, but my favorite Hebrew song comes from my heart," he said.

