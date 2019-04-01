Girl lost parents, began questioning life

It took losing her parents for Shira* to start questioning her purpose in life. At just 15 years old she started a spiritual journey that brought her, through many tears and heartfelt discussion, to where she is now: a religious Jew.





Now 22 years old and working as a nurse, the young woman has dreams of starting a family of her own. She is engaged, but with days remaining until the wedding, her joy has turned to embarrassment. She does not have a dress to wear. She does not have family to lend her money to work it out. She is alone. No one knows her story.





That is, except for us.





Because Shira submitted her information to the Kupat Ha’Ir orphan wedding program, where her case details are kept safe. And if this month’s campaign can succeed in raising money, Shira will be able to get the dress that she needs, together with food for her guests, and pots and pans for her apartment.





The campaign’s goal is to raise $1,000 for each of the 29 orphaned couples. Money collected goes “toward making a simple wedding, sheva brachos, household supplies, and other essentials.”





Donors also receive a bracha from Rav Binyamin Finkel for “spiritual and material abundance, for themselves and for their descendants.”







* Being an orphaned bride or groom is a painful and often humiliating experience. Consequently, the month’s participants are understandably unwilling to share their personal stories. This is a fabricated scene, intended to illustrate the sorts of challenges that grieving families experience when making a wedding, together with the relief experienced when they receive financial assistance.