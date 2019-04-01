Yair Netanyahu calls police 'Crime organization'

Transcripts from investigation of Prime Minister's son show he accused interrogators of acting 'to pressure my parents'.

Transcripts from the investigation of the Prime Minister's son, Yair Netanyahu, in Case 4000 published this evening reveal intrepid willingness to speak against police investigators in their presence.

"You're Gestapo police; you're interrogating me to pressure my parents just like a crime organization," Netanyahu the son told his interrogators.

He added, "You're only interrogating my father and not other politicians who need to be investigated like Tzipi Livni." He then called journalists something unprintable in a Jewish website and added, "The Walla site is a left-wing website - Wallahu Akhbar."

During the interrogation, Netanyahu made clear he had no part in any aspect of his father's coverage, adding that he had not dealt with the regulatory aspects at all.