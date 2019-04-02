How did Judaism, football and army change my life?

Avi Eastman's journey includes a conversion while serving in the US army in Germany.

In what way is coaching football similar to being in the military?

What can you learn from the mitzvot of Judaism that you also learn from being a soldier?

Avi Eastman grew up disillusioned with organized religion. After college, he joined the US military and discovered that he very much enjoyed being a soldier.

Today the father of seven boys, Avi is a Torah-observant Jew living in Israel. He coaches high school and adult football teams in addition to teaching guitar.

Tune in to meet a man who is still head-over-heels in love with his wife, both his countries, and his hobbies.