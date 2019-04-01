'Zionism, Americanism are the front lines of freedom'

Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth addresses Young Israel Gala, hails 'unbreakable bond' between the US and Israel.

Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth addressed the National Council of Young Israel Gala in New York City Sunday night.

"Anyone that wants to take the stage and talk about dual loyalty is dead wrong," Hegseth said.

"What western civilization represents today is an understanding that Zionism and Americanism are the front-lines of western civilization and freedom in our world today," he added.

"It is an eternal bond, an unbreakable bond, that represents faith and freedom and fidelity to historic, religious, and cultural traditions: the opposite of secularism and Islamism and anti-Semitism."