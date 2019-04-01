House Minority Leader addresses National Council of Young Israel Gala in New York, calls out tolerance for anti-Semitism on the left.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the House Minority Leader, addressed the National Council of Young Israel Gala in New York City Sunday night.

"This bond that's built with Israel is build on a solid foundation of common values, of shared cultural heritage. But by having that belief in democracy we also have common enemies. We've watched what those enemies have been able to do around Israel. They put fear into us, but they should not, because we know we stood against them before," McCarthy said.

Criticizing the rise in anti-Semitism on the progressive left, McCarthy said that he "expects that from Iran. Iexpect that from Syria. But I should not expect that from the UK, in America, or in the halls of Congress."

Quoting the first President of the United States, George Washington, he said that "if America wants to remain a beacon of liberty, government cannot give bigotry any sanction."

He compared the Republicans' actions against Rep. Steve King for his statements supporting White Supremacy, including the removal of King from all Congressional committees, to the Democrats' failure to take action against Rep. Ilan Omar for her repeated anti-Semitic statements.

"I want to talk about what's happening in the halls of Congress, the anti-Semitic rise around the world ... Look at the Labour party in the UK. At one time it had a bond with Israel and the Jewish faith. Its leader today calls Hezbollah and Hamas their friends," he said.

"When the first comments were made by Congresswoman Omar, we happened to sit in the minority. In the minority you only have one power on the floor. You know what I used it for, to stand against her, and to stand against her language," he said.

He slammed several Democratic presidential candidates for boycotting AIPAC's annual policy conference last week. "AIPAC should not be boycotted, it should be celebrated!"

"If we stay silent, the fear is not the countries next to Israel, but with the language that has been spoken in our house. I wonder if the next generation will understand freedom. Let's not appease people. Let's stand against that language."





