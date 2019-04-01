High Court halts demolition of another terrorist's home

Justice Anat Baron halts demolition of home of terrorist who murdered baby shortly after halting demolition or Ori Ansbacher's killer.

High Court Justice Anat Baron issued a temporary injunction forbidding the demolition of the home of the terrorist Salah Barghouti, who carried out the shooting attack near the town of Ofra, where the baby Amiad Yisrael Ish-Ran was killed and seven civilians were injured.

The order was given 48 hours after a petition was filed by the family of the terrorist with the High Court of Justice.

Earlier today, Judge Baron issued a temporary injunction preventing the demolition of the home of the terrorist who murdered Ori Ansbacher, who was murdered in the forest near Ein Yael.

The judge's decision froze the implementation of the demolition orders signed by the OC Central Command. It should be noted, however, that the process of freezing demolition orders against the homes of terrorist families until a hearing on the petition is a routine procedure carried out every time a petition is filed against such an order.