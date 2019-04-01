Samaria council head publishes fake April Fools headline

The Samaria Regional Council posted an April Fools joke stating that the McDonald's fast food chain was planning to open a branch in a Jewish community in Samaria.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan wrote on his Facebook page: "Following the American administration's recognition of the Golan Heights, we received more happy news today.

"The management of McDonald's in the US has decided to bypass the decision of the Israeli management and informed us this morning that they intend to open their first branch in Judea and Samaria as part of the company's policy change.

"The branch will open its doors in the new commercial center that will be built in the town of Etz Efraim.

"In my opinion, this is a very important step in recognizing Samaria as an area under full Israeli sovereignty and in recognizing that the residents of Samaria deserve exactly what an Israeli who lives in Ramat Aviv, Afula or Be'er Sheva deserves," Dagan wrote.

The Samaria Regional Council spokesperson also sent the fake announcement to reporters and media outlets.

The prank has been shared many times on social media, including among residents of the Palestinian Authority.