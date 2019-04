Elderly suspect who held 1.5 million shekels in different currencies arrested.

Police units in Jerusalem in a joint operation with tax authorities arrested a suspect with over 1.5 million shekels in different currencies.

The investigation took place after tax authorities noticed indications of irregularities that took place.

Police searched the home of the suspect, age 70, and, using a search dog, found the sums of money hidden his apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.