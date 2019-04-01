Otzma Yehudit activists block Gaza crossing

Truck driver headed to Gaza attempted to stab protesters, Otzma Yehudit activists claim. Driver in turn says activists beat him.

A group of right-wing activists from the Otzma Yehudit party gathered at the Kerem Shalom crossing on the Gaza border Monday morning to block the road leading to the crossing point in protest the continued flow of goods into the Gaza Strip despite the recent rocket attacks on Israel.

As the Otzma Yehudit activists blocked the road leading to the crossing, a driver of one of the trucks carrying goods to the Strip left his vehicle and attempted to stab the protesters, Otzma Yehudit has claimed.

The driver, in turn, claims that he was beaten by the protesters.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Otzma Yehudit’s Knesset candidate on the Union of Right-Wing Parties list, took part in the demonstration Monday morning.

“Opening the Kerem Shalom crossing is a mark of disgrace for the Israeli government,” said Ben-Gvir.

“In the next Knesset we will demand that if there won’t be calm in the [Israeli towns] near Gaza, then there won’t be calm inside of Gaza.”

The Israeli military’s office for civilian issues in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), said Monday that it was implementing a series of ‘understandings’ reached between Israel and the Hamas terror organization following the latest round of fighting. The new steps include expanding the area off the Gaza coast open to fishing activity to 15 nautical miles.