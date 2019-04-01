Gantz: Investigate if Mossad leaked Iranian phone hacking

Blue and White chairman demands the Shin Bet investigate whether the Mossad leaked the Iranian hacking of his mobile phone.

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz demanded that the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) investigate whether the Mossad had leaked to the media about the Iranian hacking of his mobile phone, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the report during a press conference with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and said, "Do not drag the Mossad into political debates. These are people who cannot defend themselves.”

The Shin Bet refused to comment on Gantz's request. The Blue and White party said, "We do not intend to comment on issues related to security matters."

Two senior Shin Bet officials contacted Gantz in mid-February and informed him that one of his cellular phones had been hacked by Iranians, and that the contents of the phone, including Gantz's personal details and correspondence, were now in the most hostile hands.

The senior Shin Bet officials reportedly told Gantz to act according to his understanding.