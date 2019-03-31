'Gas the Jews' spray-painted onto Oklahoma Democratic party HQ

White supremacist, racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted on the outside of the Oklahoma Democratic Party headquarters in Oklahoma City.

The messages discovered on Thursday were spray-painted in blue, and were washed away with a power spray later in the day.

Among the messages were “Welcome to Germany,” “Trump hates Israel,” ”Gas the Jews,” and “The Goyim know,” as well as the number sequence 1488, which is a reference to Adolf Hitler.

Other state agencies, non-profit groups and businesses are located in the building.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party said in a statement it was “devastated by the recent hate crime attack at our Headquarters this morning.” NBC News reported.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support for this cowardly act as the community comes together to denounce hate and bigotry,” the party said in a statement.