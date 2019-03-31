Poll: Right-wing bloc 64, left-wing bloc 56

The center-left Blue and White party continues to lead the Likud as the 2019 election cycle enters the final stretch, even as the broader right-wing – religious bloc maintains a wide margin over the left-wing – Arab bloc.

According to a new poll conducted by the Midgam agency and published Sunday evening by Channel 12, if new elections were held today, the Blue and White party of Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid would win 32 seats, making it the largest party in the Knesset.

The Likud, by contrast, would come in second with 28 seats, two less than it currently holds.

Both parties increased by one seat compared to the previous Midgam poll, released on Friday, which showed the Blue and White party with 31 and the Likud with 27.

Despite the Blue and White’s consistent lead over the ruling Likud party, the right-wing – religious bloc maintains an eight-seat lead, 64 to 56, the same lead it held in the Midgam poll released Friday.

In third place in Sunday’s poll is the Labor party, which fell from nine seats in Friday’s survey to just eight. The party won 19 seats in 2015, out of 24 total won by the Zionist Union joint ticket it had formed with the Hatnuah faction.

The far-left Meretz faction, which currently has five seats, remains stable at five, the same number projected in Friday’s survey.

The two Arab lists also remained stable over the weekend, with the joint United Arab List – Balad ticket stable at four seats, compared to seven for the Hadash-Ta’al joint ticket. In total, the four Arab factions won a total of 13 seats on the unified Joint List in 2015.

Former Yisrael Beytenu MK Orly Levy’s centrist Gesher faction would not pass the threshold, receiving just 1.6% of the vote, the new poll shows, a significant drop from last week’s 2.7%. A party must receive 3.25% of the vote to enter the Knesset.

The center-right Kulanu party of Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon would win five seats if new elections were held today, the same number it received in last Friday’s poll – but half of the 10 seats in won in 2015.

Former Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, which won six seats in 2015, would barely cross the electoral threshold with four seats – the same number it received in last Friday’s poll.

Among the haredi factions, the Ashkenazi United Torah Judaism party would in seven seats, identical to the results of last Friday’s poll but one more than the six UTJ won in 2015. The Sephardic Shas party remained steady at five seats over the weekend, two less than it currently holds.

The Union of Right-Wing Parties (URP), a merger of the Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit, would win five seats if new elections were held today, the same number it received in Friday’s poll.

The New Right, however, fell by one seat, from six mandates last Friday to five on Sunday.

The libertarian-leaning Zehut faction of Moshe Feiglin, which did not participate in the 2015 elections, remained steady at five seats.