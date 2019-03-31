London police launch manhunt after string of stabbing attacks

Authorities in British capital searching for serial stabber after four people wounded in series of attacks in north London.

Police in northern London have launched a manhunt for a serial stabber they believe is responsible for a string of attacks in the British capital that have left four people wounded, including two in critical condition.

The four people were wounded in four separate stabbing incidents in northern London, police say, beginning at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday night and continuing on into Sunday morning, with the fourth attack reported 9:43 a.m.

Two of the four victims are said to be in critical condition, while the other two suffered serious, though not life-threatening wounds in the attacks.

Authorities say the suspected assailant is of African descent, is believed to be acting along, and may be suffering from a mental illness. A police spokesman also said there is currently no evidence to suggest the attacks are related to terrorism.

"The four victims are all from different backgrounds and appear to have been selected at random due to them being alone and vulnerable. There is nothing to suggest this incident is terror related,” Stuart Smillie, Detective Chief Inspector of the Metropolitan London Police said Sunday.

“We are working on the hypothesis that the single male suspect is acting alone and mental health issues may be a factor.”

Smillie said the four victims were walking alone when they were attacked, and advised residents to be on alert.

"All of the people he has targeted have been walking alone and he has approached from behind without warning.”

The victims include a 45-year-old woman who was stabbed in the back Saturday evening, leaving her in critical condition; a man who was stabbed at 11:00 p.m. Saturday night near the location of the first attack; a 23-year-old man who was critically wounded in an attack near an Underground station at 4:00 a.m. Sunday; and a man who was stabbed in the back at about a quarter to 10:00 a.m.