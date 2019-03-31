Tragedy strikes terror-stricken family

Shlomi Mark, eldest son of murdered terror victim Rabbi Mickey Mark, dies after motorcycle collides with guardrail on Highway 6.

Shlomi Mark, the eldest son of Rabbi Mickey Mark, was killed in a road accident near the Kiryat Gat interchange on Highway 6.

The accident occurred when the motorcycle Mark was riding on collided with a guardrail. He was initially treated by Magen David Adom paramedics and evacuated in critical condition to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, where he was pronounced dead. He was 29.

Shlomi worked in the Prime Minister's Office, and the accident occurred while he was on his way to work.

His father, Rabbi Mickey Mark, was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack on Route 60 south of Hevron in 2016. His mother was seriously wounded in the attack.

Following the terror attack, Shlomi acted as the backbone of the family, supporting his mother and younger siblings.

He leaves behind a wife, Yiska - whose father was also murdered in a terror attack - and three children. The couple lived together in the Judea community of Otniel.

The Mark family stated: We are forced to announce the death of our husband, son and dear brother David Shlomo (Shlomi), son of Rabbi Michael Mark, following a terrible road accident on his way to work at the Prime Minister's Office."

"The funeral will take place tomorrow, Monday, at the Har Hamenuhot cemetery in Jerusalem."