New tool for dispersing riots: 'The Roar'

IDF uses new tool based on radio waves to disperse violent riots on Gaza border over weekend.

The IDF used a new system, the “Sha’aga” (“Roar”) to disperse the violent demonstrations that took place at the Gaza Strip border over the weekend in which tens of thousands of Arabs participated.

Journalist Amir Buchbut reported that the “Sha’aga” is a non-lethal riot dispersal system based on radio waves that was developed in Israel.

The soldiers who used the system during the violent demonstrations said that it was very effective.

On Saturday, the so-called “Million Man March” took place in Gaza to mark the first anniversary of the so-called "March of the Return."

Over 40,000 Arabs participated in the demonstrations. Rioters threw explosives and stones at IDF soldiers. Three terrorists were killed by IDF fire, and hundreds were injured, a number of them seriously.