'Residents of the south cannot be hostages to elections'

Minister Bennett accuses PM Netanyahu of 'abandoning' residents of the south to Hamas following cancellation of cabinet meeting.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett slammed Prime Minister Netanyahu following the cancellation of the cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

"The cancellation of the Security Cabinet is the abandonment of the residents of the south for politics," said Bennett. "When missiles fall on the south, the residents of the south and protecting them against rockets can not be hostages to an election campaign."

He said that "Netanyahu avoided the cabinet meeting because he knows that just as in the operation to destroy the tunnels during Operation Protective Edge, I will oppose a shameful deal with Hamas and lead a creative plan to deal decisively with Hamas."

The announcement of the cancellation came hours after news that Minister Naftali Bennett had requested Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit pressure Prime Minister Netanyahu to immediately convene the cabinet to discuss the security situation in the south.

In his letter to the attorney general, Bennett noted central events in the current escalation, including the launching of rockets into Gush Dan, the direct hit on a home in the town of Mishmeret, the barrage of fire on southern communities, and the demonstration yesterday in the Gaza Strip.

“In the course of all these incidents, the state of Israel only acted in a selective way that does not create the deterrence required in the face of Hamas activity intended to harm the security of Israeli citizens,” Bennett wrote.

"It is inconceivable to be that the management of such security events is carried out solely by the prime minister and defense establishment without the input of the ministers of the Political-Security Cabinet, who bare the responsibility under the law to manage such matter