Remembering Rabbi Menachem Froman

Friends, familiarly, and colleagues from different religions laud memory of former Tekoa Chief Rabbi for work on interfaith dialogue.

A special event was held in memory of the former Chief Rabbi of Tekoa and a leading promoter of interfaith dialogue, who passed away in 2013.

Russ McDougall, the director of the Tantur Ecumenical Institute in Jerusalem, recalled the work he had done with the Froman family on interfaith dialogue.

"I came to Tantur after Rav Froman had already passed away, but I've met his wife Hadassah and we've been involved in some different interfaith things together," McDugall said.

"I have a lot of respect for the family, especially for the way their daughter-in-law responded to being stabbed a couple of years ago with a renewed commitment to seeking dialogue with others. That's why I'm here, to help celebrate his life, and to give thanks for his life and what he has contributed to bringing people together and building bridges between communities," he said.

Phil Saunders, the founder of the 'Path of Hope and Peace' organization. called Rabbi Froman a "very special man."

"He was an inspiration in his town, but also in the entire area. I live in Tzur Hadassah, which is many miles from here. But we also taken with the vision that he had of Jews and Arabs and everyone living in this land together. And we hope to build that," he said.