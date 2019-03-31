Response to Bennett's demand? Cabinet meeting canceled

The Political-Security Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. Ministers have not been given a replacement date for the convening of the meeting.

The announcement comes hours after news that Education Minister Naftali Bennett had requested Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit pressure Prime Minister Netanyahu to immediately convene the cabinet to discuss the security situation in the south.

In his letter to the attorney general, Bennett noted central events in the current escalation, including the launching of rockets into Gush Dan, the direct hit on a home in the town of Mishmeret, the barrage of fire on southern communities, and the demonstration yesterday in the Gaza Strip.

“In the course of all these incidents, the state of Israel only acted in a selective way that does not create the deterrence required in the face of Hamas activity intended to harm the security of Israeli citizens,” Bennett wrote.

"It is inconceivable to be that the management of such security events is carried out solely by the prime minister and defense establishment without the input of the ministers of the Political-Security Cabinet, who bare the responsibility under the law to manage such matters.”