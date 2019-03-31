30 charged collaborators, 1 demolition order

Indictments were filed last month against more than 30 defendants for abetting terrorist Ashraf Na'alwa who carried out the attack in the Barkan industrial zone where Ziv Hajbi and Kim Levengrond-Yehezkel were murdered in October.

During the search for the terrorist, about 60 suspects were arrested, Indictments were filed against half of the suspects upon the completion of the investigation for various offenses, including supplying arms, failing to prevent a crime, and aiding and abetting following an attack.

However, despite the involvement of many in assisting the terrorist, no demolition orders were issued against the houses of the collaborators or even against the houses where the terrorist hid during the long search for him.

In response to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the B'Tzalmo organization, the IDF reported that in the last seven years, the IDF has not been informed of cases in which houses were demolished on the basis of the fact that a terrorist was hiding there. This is despite the fact that during the pursuit of the murderer, the IDF published leaflets in which it claimed that the houses of those who assisted the terrorist would be demolished.

Recently, the home of another terrorist which was partially demolished has been rebuilt. In December, Palestinian Authority chairman ordered the rebuilding of the home of the terrorist who murdered Ronen Lubarsky last year.

B'zalmo director-general Shai Glick said in response, "This is a scandal. The IDF completely eliminates the weapon of demolishing the houses of terrorists. They make it a joke, barely destroying the house of a terrorist who has been physically murdered, and all his accomplices are saved from similar punishment. Even when that terrorist rebuilds the house, the army does not intervene. This is an unfortunate and outrageous decision, and B'Tzalmo will act in the next government to establish a clear procedure for the immediate and complete destruction of terrorists' houses and for all those involved in these groups of murderers."