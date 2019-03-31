Brazilian president: I love Israel

Netanyahu welcomes Brazilian President Bolsonaro on his first visit to the state of Israel. Bolsonaro: 'Excited to be here.'

Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday morning welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as he arrived for his first visit to the state of Israel.

Netanyahu said that when Bolsonaro came into office, "we opened a new era in Brazil-Israel relations."

He related that when he was in Brazil three months ago, he felt the love that Brazilians have for Israel.

"Just as I saw the great admiration for Israel and me in Brazil, I am sure you will meet admiration for Brazil and you in Israel. Israelis love Brazil - most of all the warmth and happiness of its people."

"Brazil is a large country with large potential. I am sure Brazil's potential under your leadership will come to fruition - not just for Brazil, but for Israel-Brazil relations."

"After only 3 months, on your first visit outside the American continent, you come to Israel to bring our relations to a new high," he said. He noted the "respectable delegation" with which Bolsonaro arrived, "the largest Brazilian delegation that has come to Israel."

He noted that Bolsonaro had arrived at a "tense time, therefore I instructed the IDF to spread out fully around the Gaza Strip."

"We are ready for every scenario and, if needed, for a broader campaign. We will do what is needed for Israel's security."

Bolsonaro, who spoke in Portugese, noted that he "loves Israel."

"I am excited to be here," he said. "We want to be like you, as is written in the Bible. The friendship between our two countries is historic. We must take advantage of the potential of our relations," he added.