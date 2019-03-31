Former Trump aide: I was targeted for my work with Israel

George Papadopoulos says Mueller report is 'total vindication' for Trump teams. 'I never met a single Russian official in my life.'

Galei Tzahal radio spoke with former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos in the aftermath of the Mueller report, which concluded there was no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Papadopoulos said the report was “a total vindication for both the campaign, the transition team and the Trump administration. What I believe is going to happen now is this vindication is probably going to result in a new investigation into those who permitted this unlawful, unjust witch hunt, as the president calls it.”

Papadopoulos, who was accused within the context of the investigation, denied ever having met any Russian officials.

“I never met a single Russian official in my entire life. Even on the Trump campaign. All the characters in my story that were described falsely by the FBI and Bob Mueller to be Russians were, in fact, Western intelligence operatives that were sent to try to sabotage the Trump campaign.”

He said that the real reason he was targeted was for his connections with Israel.

“That’s actually the key of my case. What I was really targeted for by the Mueller team and these individuals had nothing to do with Russia. It had to do with my work in Israel, my work as an energy lobbyist.”

Asked if he thought Trump would pardon him, he said, “My lawyers think he might issue it, I don’t have an expectation though. I believe that the foundation of my case was corrupted, and President Trump will see the entire Mueller investigation surrounding me was my work with Israel, not with Russia.”

Papadopoulos said he remains a supporter of Trump. “I am a very big supporter of President Trump. I think his decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem and acknowledge Israel’s right to the Golan Heights were incredibly important both from a strategic point of view, but also from a moral standpoint. So of course I’m very pleased with him and support him and expect him to be reelected in 2020.